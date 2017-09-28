A Halifax woman is frustrated that she incurred thousands of dollars in expenses to help pay for her mother's health care after the Canada Revenue Agency took months to process the 88-year-old woman's tax return — even though it was filed in May.

Both the 2015 and 2016 tax returns for Evelyn Keezer, who has Alzheimer's disease, were filed by H&R Block in the spring. While the 2016 return was processed quickly, the 2015 one was delayed for months — and only processed after CBC News got involved.

Because nursing home costs are based on residents' income and there was no tax return on file, Keezer didn't qualify for any assistance in 2015. In addition to the $3,700 tax refund she's due, she overpaid her 2015 nursing home costs by about $14,000.

"It's been very emotionally draining and financially as well, so it's not a good time," said Keezer's daughter, Cathy McDonald.

McDonald quit her job in the insurance industry four years ago and started her own dog-walking and pet-boarding service so she'd have more time to devote to her mom.

Cathy McDonald has spent months trying to get answers on why it's taken so long to process her mom's 2015 tax return. (Richard Woodbury/CBC)

Between running her business and taking care of her mother's affairs, she said it's been a stressful time.

For months, McDonald tried to get an update from CRA on when the 2015 return would be processed and money refunded. She was given multiple deadlines, all of which passed. She also had a hard time getting hold of anyone at CRA and frequent calls to the tax agency were met with a recording that the queue was full.

The delays meant she's had to pay around $4,000 out of pocket for things like ambulance fees, a wheelchair rental and medication.

CBC News gets involved

After CBC News contacted CRA for comment earlier this month, McDonald said she received a call from the agency that same day, assuring her the matter was being dealt with.

Earlier this week, she finally received a call letting her know the return had been processed and a refund would be given immediately.

CRA is committed to providing timely service and is hiring additional staff to provide more efficient processing and better handle calls, a spokesperson told CBC News. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

After months of trying to get the matter resolved, McDonald said she's concerned about what other seniors would do in a similar circumstance if they didn't have someone fighting on their behalf.

"What if I wasn't there in being her advocate? What would happen? Would they kick her out of the nursing home if her bills weren't paid?" she said.

Response from CRA

CRA spokesperson John Power said if two tax returns are filed at the same time, they may not be processed together because of technical and procedural reasons, such as a return needing more information.

CRA is committed to providing timely service and is hiring additional staff to provide more efficient processing and better handle calls, Power said.

"The CRA is committed to working with individuals and ensuring they receive the benefits and credits to which they are entitled," he said in an email.

"Any time the CRA becomes aware of a situation, where an individual is experiencing difficulty in receiving benefits, the CRA makes every effort to resolve the situation as soon as possible."