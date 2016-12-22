Today is the last day Canadians can mail packages via Canada Post to get them to their destinations in time for Christmas — but it will be expensive.

Canada Post says Dec. 22 is the deadline for mail service between major domestic urban centres. It's already too late to send parcels to the U.S. — or anywhere else in the world — to get them there by Dec. 25.

Even within Canada, it's pricey.

For example, a medium-sized box sent from Charlottetown to Toronto and weighing 10 kilograms would normally cost $27.73, but delivery would take five days. To get the package to Toronto on Friday, it would cost $106.49.

Sending a holiday card, according to the Canada Post website, should have been done between Monday and Wednesday, depending how far it had to go. Canada Post has a one-business day priority service between some centres that would cost the sender $41 for an envelope.

The mailing deadline is slightly earlier this year because Christmas lands on a Sunday.

1 million packages delivered daily

Canada Post is delivering about a million packages a day, and expects to handle seven million more parcels this year than in 2015.

It delivers about a quarter of its parcels for the year in November and December alone, aided by adding 2,500 seasonal workers and 900 rented vehicles.