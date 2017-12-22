Don't fret if the Christmas package you're expecting doesn't arrive this evening, Canada Post will be making deliveries on Saturday.

All parcels currently at Nova Scotia postal facilities will be delivered today, according to Canada Post spokesperson Aurélie Walsh, while packages brought in tonight will be processed and delivered Saturday.

Most corporate post offices will be open on Saturday, so if you miss your delivery, you can bring your delivery card and pick up your package.

Walsh said in a statement that some franchise postal outlets will be open and have extended hours, but it's best to check with them directly for specific times.

This is the busiest year yet for Canada Post, said Walsh, and Canadians are expected to receive twice as many packages this holiday season as they did in 2012.

The Crown Corporation said it has seen a 20 per cent increase in the amount of mail being delivered this holiday season compared to last year. In Halifax, the number of packages has jumped 13 per cent over 2016, mainly due to the popularity of shopping online, said Walsh.

Canada Post has hired an additional 3,000 employees, including 75 in Nova Scotia, to meet the demand and has 1,000 more delivery vehicles on the road.