New Year's Eve marked the kick off for what is set to be a big year for Canada. Canada 150 events and projects are underway to celebrate the nation's sesquicentennial anniversary in July.

Many of the projects are still being developed and details are scarce. But here's a taste of what it will mean for Nova Scotians so far:

1. First memories

Pier 21 will launch an exhibit called Day 1. It's set to be a compilation of memories from immigrants' first day in the country.

It will include artwork, rare artifacts, oral histories and old photos. The exhibit will be opened sometime in March.

2. Accessible courses

A number of communities are receiving infrastructure money to help boost their community spirit.

In Yarmouth, that includes the Golf and Country Club. It will receive $43,500 to upgrade the Yarmouth Links Golf Course and make it more accessible.

The goal is they'll be able to host more tournaments, and attract more people to the area.

Most of the Canada 150 projects haven't been announced yet.

3. Tall ships sail

Summer will mark the return of the Tall Ships to the province's shores. Rendez-vous 2017 is expected to visit 10 communities during the tour between late June and August.

In 2009, the tall ships event attracted 94,000 tourists to the province. (CBC)

4. Art in Grand Pre

Mi'kmaq and Acadian artists will have a display of their work in Grand Pre between Aug. 10 to the 13.

5. Official sock monkey

Sherrie Kearney won the contract to make super patriotic sock monkeys for the year. (Courtesy of Monkeys and More)

It will be a busy year for Sherrie Kearney of New Waterford. She's been granted the contract to make the official sock monkey of Canada 150.

Her home-based business, Monkeys and More, has seen double the number of usual orders to send moneys and moose across North America and England.

"There's one going to Parliament Hill," she said.

6. The big day

Big parties will be planned for July 1, and Halifax will be a part of Confederation Dragon Train Project. For that, 150 drummers will be playing at the same time at public celebrations across the country.