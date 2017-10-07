There haven't been any reports of people having any reactions as a result of consuming the soup. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The Campbell Soup Company is recalling its Wolfgang Puck-brand Creamy Butternut Squash Organic Soup because it contains mustard that isn't declared on the label.

The product is distributed in B.C. and Ontario, but the recall could be national in scope, says a release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The soup comes in a 398-millilitre can and has a UPC of 8 58328 76448 3. The recall applies specifically to batches where mustard isn't listed on the label.

"If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," says the recall notice.

The agency says there haven't been any reported reactions as a result of people eating the soup.

The recall was triggered by an inspection by the agency.