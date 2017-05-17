Caleb MacArthur was just three years old when he died from a rare childhood cancer in 2015.

Today, his family unveiled a newly renovated pediatric palliative oncology room at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital that has been decorated in the little superhero's honour.

The walls of Caleb's Superhero Suite are covered with brightly coloured murals depicting comic-book versions of Caleb and other young superhero characters.

Caleb's parents Nicole Forgeron and Mike MacArther unveil their little superhero's inspirational poster. (Holly Conners/CBC)

"I based those characters on the superpowers that I feel that Caleb had," said his mother Nicole Forgeron on Wednesday. "Things that were all very much a part of how he lived his life. So there's joy, there's hope... love and strength."

She said that before the renovation, the room was bare.

"We wanted to make it a space where the siblings would want to come, where friends would want to come to visit, and where it was fun and comfortable and cozy."

Caleb's siblings and parents celebrate the new pediatrics room decorated in his honour. (Holly Conners/CBC)

There's now a play area with books and toys, and a soft bench by a window. The room is also equipped with a new TV and gaming system and a bigger bed, so parents and children can snuggle up together.

The space is the family's way of giving back to the community.

"When we were going through our own journey with Caleb, our family and friends and the entire community rallied around us," said Caleb's father, Mike MacArthur.

He said that support continued through the room renovation project — from children who donated their birthday money, to local businesses which donated more than $100,000 via in-kind services.

A Caleb's Courage flag was raised outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. (Holly Conners/CBC)

Combined with a $75,000 award from Aviva Insurance's Community Fund national online contest, the money raised was more than enough to pay for the $160,000 cost of the renovations.

Excess funds will go toward the "Caleb's Courage" endowment fund to help other children with serious or life-threatening illnesses and their families, said Brad Jacobs, CEO of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

"Mike and Nicole are exceptional people," he said. "They have persevered in their own right, they have rallied an entire community, and created a movement that is going to help Cape Breton families forever."