A 21-year-old man is dead after a truck went off Cape Breton's Cabot Trail Wednesday evening, according to Chéticamp RCMP.

The victim, who was from Pleasant Bay, the community where the crash took place, was a passenger in the vehicle.

He was partially ejected from the truck when it left the road around 9 p.m. and overturned in the ditch, police said.

The driver and another man escaped injury.

Police have suspended the driver's licence for seven days for alcohol consumption. Police can issue such suspensions when a driver's blood-alcohol level is between .05 and .08, the legal limit.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said criminal charges could still be laid, depending on the results of the investigation.