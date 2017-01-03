The husband of Nova Scotia Immigration Minister Lena Diab has been charged with assault and uttering threats against the cabinet minister in relation to a New Year's Eve incident at the couple's Halifax home.

Lena Diab and two other people were identified as the alleged victims in Halifax provincial court Tuesday afternoon when Maroun Diab was arraigned.

Lena Diab and the office of Premier Stephen McNeil refused to comment, saying the incident is a personal matter.

Halifax police issued a brief statement. It said police were called at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to an "assault not in progress."

"A 51-year-old woman said she was assaulted by a man known to her and that he had left the residence in a vehicle," said Const. Diane Penfound in a media release.

At 12:35 a.m., police arrested Maroun Diab, 58, on a traffic stop near Quinpool Road and Armview Avenue.

Penfound said Diab was jailed until taken to Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of assault, overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking) and two counts of uttering threats.

The court information identified Lena Diab, Stephen Metledge and a youth as the complainants. Maroun Diab is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

Lena Diab's May 2016 MLA disclosure statement lists Maroun Diab as her spouse. On Nov. 26, 2016, their joint ownership of 18 properties, valued at $4.3 million was transferred from Lena and Maroun Diab to Lena Diab and Monica Diab under the Matrimonial Property Act.

The couple have operated a property rental business in Halifax. Her website says she has four children.