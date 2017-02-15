A provincial byelection last summer to fill the seat left vacant by longtime New Democrat MLA Maureen MacDonald set a new record in voter apathy.

Elections Nova Scotia said fewer than 5,000 of 15,000 eligible voters — just 32 per cent — bothered to cast a ballot in the Aug. 30 byelection, which saw New Democrat Lisa Roberts elected to the legislature as the member for Halifax Needham.

It's the lowest level of voter turnout for byelections in 10 years, according to figures released by the agency.

Elections Nova Scotia tracked results dating back to the 2007 byelection in the riding of Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage.

Most 1st-time voters stayed home

In its final report on the byelection, Elections Nova Scotia also found the group with the poorest voting record was first-time voters.

Only 17 per cent of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 24 voted, despite Elections Nova Scotia trying to attract younger voters by setting up so-called "selfie stations" at polling booths.

Lisa Roberts won the Halifax Needham byelection last August, maintaining what has been a stronghold for Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party. (CBC)

Voters were encouraged to take selfies holding cards bearing slogans like, "I voted because it's my right" to celebrate and share news of their vote.

By contrast, 53 per cent of eligible voters between the ages of 65 and 74 voted.

Despite the record low in voter turnout, voting at advance polls was actually up five per cent over previous provincial elections in Halifax Needham.

Agency makes 2 recommendations

Elections Nova Scotia is making two recommendations arising from the byelection.

It suggests the government no longer require election notices be posted in newspapers. The agency notes that with declining readerships, newspapers no longer have the reach to justify that legal requirement.

The other recommendation is creating greater clarity on what sort of advertising the government, through its agency Communications Nova Scotia, can run during an election.

One idea put forward is banning all government advertising, except for notices to warn the public of dangers to health, safety or the environment.