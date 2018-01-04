If you've been hearing a buzzing noise coming from power lines in recent days, it doesn't mean an outage is imminent or there is any danger, says a Nova Scotia Power spokeswoman.

"It's not unusual to hear transformers and wires buzzing or sparking in this type of weather. It is caused by a buildup of salt on our equipment, which can accumulate during windy conditions over a period of hours or days," Tiffany Chase said Thursday morning.

She said the power company has been receiving reports of the buzzing over the past few days.

"We've had quite a few reports from different areas. The rain that's coming later today should clear it up," she said.

Right now, there isn't any reason to call Nova Scotia Power if you are hearing the noise.

"If, for some reason, you see sparking as a result of this after the storm is over, then you should report that to us at our customer care centre and we can send a crew to investigate," Chase said.