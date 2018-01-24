Run down at bus stop, Sydney woman slowly healing

Angelique Swann is recovering at home from a broken neck, fractured skull, broken rib, muscle damage, and cuts and bruises after she was struck by a car that then slammed into a house in Sydney, N.S., on Jan. 11.

Swann, 36, her 5-year-old daughter Stella and Link, the family dog, were waiting for the school bus at 8:30 a.m. when a car coming down St. Peter's Road went out of control.

Witnesses described Swann pushing Stella out of the way as the car barrelled toward them. The dog was killed.

Swann wound up on the lawn of the house, remaining conscious throughout the ordeal. She was treated in hospitals in both Sydney and Halifax.

Good and bad days

Swann's husband, Jason MacLean, said muscle damage in Swann's leg makes it hard for her to walk but they are taking her healing day by day.

"Yesterday was a tough day," he said. "She was really uncomfortable and in a lot of pain. As long as we keep a good schedule with the medication, it seems to be really helping."

Swann was waiting for the school bus with her daughter on Jan. 11 when an out-of-control car struck her, sending her flying through the air. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Swann wakes every morning and assesses her pain level before deciding if she needs anti-inflammatory or pain medication.

And she's added meditation to her treatment plan.

"The doctors can only do so much," she said. "The rest is up to me and I feel like having a good mindset and not carrying around any resentment and anger, I feel like that is definitely going to inform my healing."

Swann will head back to Halifax next month for more X-rays and to find out if she needs surgery.

Help and healing

MacLean said the family is also healing emotionally, citing Swann's "great outlook" and the resilience of their two children. He said the children miss having Mom play with them, and Stella particularly misses climbing into her lap.

MacLean said they are encouraging Stella to talk about the incident.

"She has mentioned a few times that she is scared to go back to the bus stop, scared the car is going to come back," he said. "We are just letting her talk about it, encouraging her to express her emotions and her feelings."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the couple, and friends have organized a benefit dance for Feb. 17 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 in Sydney.

Swann says family members are grateful for the support they have received.

"I have so much to be thankful for, so when I think back, it is a feeling of gratitude just to be here," she said.

A 24-year-old man will be in court Feb. 15 to face charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.