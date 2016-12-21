An observant Halifax Transit driver who spotted a gun on her bus is credited with prompting the lockdown of a Middle Sackville high school and the subsequent arrest of three teens who were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Two of the teens were each sentenced Monday in Halifax youth court to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon and theft under $5,000. The more serious weapons and conspiracy charges were dropped. The teens also face a two-year weapons ban.

Details of the case were revealed earlier this year in youth court at a bail hearing for the pair, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban. The Crown was opposed to their release from jail and provided evidence of the potential risk they posed.

Driver saw gun dropped

Court was told that two of the teens boarded the driver's bus in early April. The driver saw a gun drop to the floor and noticed one of the teens struggling with what appeared to be a heavy duffel bag.

Court heard that one of the teens told the driver he and his friend were going rabbit hunting, but the driver was suspicious of the pair. She called her dispatcher, who alerted 911, after the teens got off the bus just short of Millwood High School.

Police called the high school and it was placed in lockdown.

Several police descended on the school and immediately located one of the teens, who said he didn't know the other one.

According to evidence at the bail hearing, police managed to track the second suspect to a nearby pizza restaurant where he told police about a duffel bag that had been left in woods near the school. When police located the bag, they found it contained a .303 Lee-Enfield rifle, a .410 Remington shotgun, a BB gun and a BB pistol.

Police also recovered 10 rounds of shotgun ammunition, a bayonet, some alcohol and knives. None of the guns were loaded.

Third teen charged

The third teen, Jonathan Murray, was originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats in connection with this incident.

He was not near the other two teens or the guns when police arrested him near the school.

The conspiracy charge against Murray was withdrawn and he goes to trial in March on the threats charges. He can be identified publicly because he was over 18 at the time of the alleged offences.