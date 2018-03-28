Bulldozer slides into Sydney harbour; driver out safe

A man was rescued in Sydney this morning after his bulldozer slid into the harbour near the Sydney coal pier.

The bulldozer's driver was levelling some land near the harbour when it slid into the water, said Cape Breton Regional Fire Service platoon chief Paul Ferguson.

Officials say the driver did not appear to be injured in the incident — which took place around 11 a.m. at the end of the Sydney Port Access Road — but the bulldozer is now completely submerged.

One of the driver's colleagues was able to get him to shore, but the pair then couldn't get back up the seven-metre bank because the soil was too soft.

Firefighters used ropes and other equipment to get the two men to safety.