Retired veterinarian calls 'bull' on justification for Halifax bull riding event

The idea that bulls are bred to buck is "bull," says a retired veterinarian, who signed a petition calling for the cancellation of a bull riding event destined for Halifax.

As of April 6, there were around 70,260 signatures on the online petition at change.org, which accuses bull riders of tormenting the animals by tying something called a flank strap around their "sensitive hindquarters."

The CEO of Professional Bull Riders Canada, which is bringing the Monster Energy Tour to Halifax's Scotiabank Centre on May 26, Sean Gleason, said the flank strap is made of soft cotton and is "just a little ticklish" for the animals.

He said the presence of the flank strap around the bull's haunches helps it learn how to kick, but the desire to do so is rooted in its DNA.

"Like a racehorse is bred to run fast, a bucking bull is genetically predisposed to come out, kick, jump and buck," Gleason said, adding breeders keep track of these characteristics on an online registry called American Bucking Bull.

"That's a lot of bull," said retired veterinarian Hugh Chisholm, who used to run a cat clinic in Halifax and is an active member of the animal welfare movement in Nova Scotia. "I don't buy that story one little bit."

Dustin Bowen gets bucked off while competing in the bull riding event during the second night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas last year. (The Associated Press)

He said it makes sense that a bull would be selected for competition because it's good at bucking, but he said he doesn't think the animal is out there bucking "because he wants to."

If these animals are genetically predisposed to want to buck, Chisholm asked, why would they need the flank strap in the first place?

Gleason said the "bovine athletes" in the event are treated with the "utmost respect." He said it's like winning the lottery for a bull to be selected for this type of competition.

The animals are treated like professional athletes on the road, Gleason said, and then they get to retire and breed. It's a better life than the animals we eat or use to make clothing, he added.

A bull rider competes in a Professional Bull Riders event in Calgary in September 2016. (Covy Moore)

Chisholm said events like this are designed to make money, and there's nothing in them that benefits the animals. Like circuses that rely on wild animals for entertainment, he said, this sort of event needs to become taboo.

At the very least, Chisholm said, he wants the provincial Department of Agriculture to be inspecting the animals and monitoring the event.

CBC News is still waiting to hear back from provincial staff regarding their role in the event.

Erin Esiyok-Prime, senior manager of marketing and communications for the Scotiabank Centre, said the bull riding event will proceed as scheduled, despite the petition. She said any cancellation would be "at the discretion of the event planner."