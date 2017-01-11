Halifax regional council approved changes Tuesday night that will allow 82 rural landowners to build on lots larger than 10 hectares — but there are at least 900 other properties across the municipality that did not get an immediate exemption.

"This is a good first step, but we are capable of more and we need to do more when it comes to this issue," said Coun. Lisa Blackburn, who represents the district of Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville.

Last year planners stopped issuing building permits for lots 10 hectares or more in size that didn't have frontage along a public road.

The road frontage required for a permit is 30 metres. The municipality said the bylaw goes back to 1996 but wasn't properly implemented until last year.

Devastating ripple effects

At the council meeting Tuesday night rural landowners spoke about how not being able to build on their large lots is hurting them.

"What possible harm would it do to urban councillors if a couple builds a house on the family land miles and miles from the urban core? In fact it does no harm it does only good," said Ken Burroughs, who lives in Wellington.

"That 25 acres parcel that was vacant had virtually no taxes flowing to HRM, put a modest house on it and now there are some taxes coming to HRM. The rural areas are suffering and you urban councillors are a major reason for that."

Karen Mitchell of Musquodoboit Harbour said keeping landowners from building in rural areas has caused unnecessary hardship, stress and uncertainty.

"The ripple effects are both devastating and far reaching on people's livelihoods the local businesses and whatever economy people strive to create and retain," she said.

Searching for a permanent solution

In the end regional council voted unanimously to allow 82 property owners who had incorrectly been issued permits under the bylaw the right to build on their land.

Hundreds of other lots not included in the exemption will be examined on a case-by-case basis.

Halifax officials are hoping a new rural planning team will tackle broader issues and regain the trust of rural residents.

"I have met with several of the families involved with this, I've watched them driven to tears telling their stories, so I'm hoping the rural planning team can help move this file along and help find a permanent solution," said Blackburn.