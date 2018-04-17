Buffy Sainte-Marie receives honorary degree from Dalhousie University

Canadian singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie will receive an honorary degree from Dalhousie University Tuesday evening. She is also giving a lecture on diversity and inclusion as part of the Belong Forums, a public lecture series in honour of Dalhousie's 200th anniversary.

Bob Murphy of CBC's Mainstreet spoke with the artist and activist Tuesday afternoon. (The interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

How are you feeling about the honorary degree from Dalhousie University?

Very good. You know, I'm aware of the controversy that was happening very recently, and I'm very proud to say that the outcome has been better than it could have been. It's one of the things I'll be addressing tonight, will be racism, and the idea of belonging and who belongs, who doesn't fly and how we can make it better.

It is true the university has been struggling in the last little while with its own colonial past, sitting on traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq. And it's been taking steps to own up to its past, but others feel that amounts to mere window dressing. What do you think about that divide?

I think we have a long way to go. But I think one of the tools for making things better is, as we realize that we have a long way to go, if you look over your shoulder we have come a long way. I mean in the big picture in the human species. We said that there would never be an end to slavery. We said that white businessmen would never stop smoking on airplanes. We said women would never get the vote.

So it's not accurate, it's not fair and it's not helpful only to look at how far we have to go. We have to look back on how far we have come, and to continue to go forward. I don't know, I think it's a lot of fun. I think that making the world better is a lot of fun. I think that it helps me out. I think that positive attitude, and I don't know where that comes from, makes it possible to really kind of take the work seriously but not painfully.

What would be meaningful change at this point?

Oh gosh, there's so much — you gotta come and hear my speech. I mean, if you can think of one thing that would help to break this cycle of bullying in the world and the whole pecking order ... that's an ancient, obsolete way to behave.

If we could only overcome the pecking order and have people actually really understand that that's not human nature. That's just a choice. But it became very prominent in European history, the pecking order ruled, but it doesn't have to rule in Canada today.

We can overcome that. We can come up with a much more inclusive society that's a lot more fun for everybody.

You worked a lot on inclusive education. I know you've talked to new teachers about how they can incorporate science and social studies and geography by including an Aboriginal perspective. What's an example that you might use that sort of illustrates that approach?

You know, for 12 years I modelled the Cradleboard Teaching Project on a three-year grant but we made it last for 12 years. And, for instance, here's how we taught the principles of sound in the Cradleboard Teaching Project. The science behind sound has no ethnicity, right? Science and sound, they don't have any ethnicity. But presently it's taught from within a solely European perspective. It's as though European is normal and others are suspect or extras.

But you can study the science of sound in a much more fun way, by examining Indigenous musical instruments like drums and stringed instruments, like fiddles and mouth bows ... rattles, flutes. And you can learn why the flute changes pitch when you reposition your fingers over the holes, and why the drums change pitch when you heat or cool them and why stringed instruments sound different when you shorten the length of the string. So you can teach science from within anybody's cultural perspective, and so you can be learning culture at the same time as learning science. It's a win-win situation. You get two for the price of one and it doesn't take any more teacher time.

Can you just give us a sense of what you want to talk about tonight?

It's kind of a combination of my observations from my own life and the observations of other people — decolonization, inclusiveness, what does it mean to belong, alternatives to the old obsolete pecking order, how to abandon negative family values that also show up in the workplace, you know, getting there and how we carry on beyond what we have today. It's very creative, it can be a lot of fun, but part of it's painful. I'm going to be discussing that.

In an interview back in 2015, you said the general population is more awake now. There are a lot more people who are afraid now but it's because they've opened their eyes. Are you optimistic about the future?

I'm very optimistic.The way I put it is that the good news about the bad news is that more people know about it now. That's a good thing. It's scary for a minute when you learn about something new.... Once you get it under your belt, I'm telling you, the sun comes out. You're able to work more productively with accuracy than you are trying to juggle the old myths.

