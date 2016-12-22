His name is Bruce and he travels around Tatamagouche, N.S., in a Christmas tree.

Linda Byers found the lanky toy elf with the perpetual grin in a Truro shop this fall and couldn't leave without him.

Or, as she puts it, he wouldn't let her.

"I had to bring him home because he wanted to come with me," she said. "It just started from there and it has kind of snowballed. He's been just having a wonderful time."

Byers, a board member for the North Shore Community Development Association, said she was looking for a character to incorporate into the village's annual Festival of Trees when she stumbled upon the elf.

And so Bruce in the Spruce was born.

Busy little elf

Bruce has a jam-packed schedule these days, with volunteers taking him from place to place.

Bruce in the Spruce helps out in the kitchen at Big Al's Restaurant & Lounge as he spreads cheer and mischief in Tatamagouche.

"He does many, many different things," says Byers. "It depends on the people that he's visiting."

Multi-tasker

He's helped pump gas, roasted a chicken, given a needle, sliced pizza, brewed beer, served coffee and caused plenty of mischief.

Bruce visits the dentist for a quick X-ray before helping dental hygienists clean teeth.

Over the course of December, Bruce has visited nearly everywhere in the village by request and seems to have an affinity for grown-ups.

The little elf was even so bold as to wake up a resident of a local seniors residence.

"I was in bed sleeping and who should jump on the bed but this," Natalie Weatherby said from her room at Maplewood Manor with Bruce at her side.

"Woke me up and said it was time to get up."

Local celebrity

A local celebrity now, most people in the North Shore village know the silver-suited elf by name.

"Everyone knows Bruce in the Spruce," said Jimmy LeFresne. "He's the talk of the town. He's quite the traveller."

Maplewood Manor resident Natalie Weatherby woke up to Bruce on her pillow Tuesday morning.

LeFresne said Bruce's charm is in part that he can be shared.

"When Bruce arrived, it was a just way to celebrate Christmas and the holidays in a different way," he said.

"We have our village Christmas tree in front of the post office all lit up, but it doesn't travel like Bruce does.… Everyone gets to see him and enjoy him."

Bruce heads back to the North Pole by train Dec. 23. Byers said she doesn't know if he'll decide to return to Tatamagouche next year, but she thinks there is a good chance he will.