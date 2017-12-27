Two adult brothers who were living in a house on Summer Street in New Glasgow, N.S. are homeless after it burned down Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Glasgow Regional Police, first responders were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire. Police said the fire at the two-storey wood frame house does not appear to be suspicious.

Firefighters from three departments battled a house fire in New Glasgow Wednesday afternoon. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

East River Road was closed for about an hour in both directions for firefighters. Pine Street and Summer Street were closed for more than an hour.

New Glasgow Regional Police, fire departments from New Glasgow, Trenton and Stellarton, EHS, New Glasgow Public Works, Nova Scotia Power and RCMP responded to the fire.

The brothers are staying with relatives, according to a news release issued by the Canadian Red Cross Wednesday night.

Red Cross volunteers plan to meet with the brothers on Thursday to help with emergency purchases like food and clothing.