A New Year's Day fire at a bridal shop in Brookfield, N.S., has gutted the building that was once the community's fire hall.

The owner of SkyLyn Bridal lives above the store, but wasn't home when the fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m., said Brookfield fire Chief Rod Nielsen.

A short video of the fire in Brookfield last evening. Posted by Wanda Hamilton on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

When Brookfield Fire and Emergency Services arrived, it was too hot to get inside the large building on Highway 2, said Nielsen.

"There was heavy smoke pushing from the eaves and within a minute of arrival, we had even a window pop out," said Nielsen, who was at the scene until about 1:30 a.m. and back again later this morning to put out hot spots.

Crews battling frigid temperatures had to bring in water because there are no hydrants in Brookfield, the chief said.

The building's four walls are still up but it's severely damaged by water and the steel roof is gone, Nielsen said.

"It was one of those decisions that we had to make that it was not safe to enter," he said. "It was very, very hot."

Owner was trying to sell

The flames nearly reached a garage and home located behind the bridal shop, and firefighters had to cut the power as the blaze moved toward power lines. A portion of Highway 2 was also shut down for part of New Year's Day.

Brookfield fire crews previously used the large building as its fire hall up until 2006, when it was sold to the current owner. The owner had recently been trying to sell the building.

"She was obviously quite upset, especially because she was thinking she was just going to sell it and move onto something else," said Nielsen.

The cause of the fire isn't yet known; investigators will be on the scene today to try and find out more.

"We're not seeing anything suspicious at this time. It's just with a large structure … and a lot of damage, it's going to be difficult to even rule out the things that we're thinking of," Nielsen said.