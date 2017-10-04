The recent ferocious hurricanes in the Caribbean have blown three children all the way to Cape Breton.

Nelson MacCormack welcomed his grandchildren to Coxheath, near Sydney, three weeks ago. The children, aged 4 to 10, are staying with their grandparents while their parents help to rebuild their home in the British Virgin Islands.

MacCormack's daughter is a school principal there and his son-in-law works in construction. They've lived there for 15 years.

Kids tired, traumatized

Following hurricanes Irma and Maria, the children were flown by helicopter to San Juan, Puerto Rico, then to Detroit and on to Halifax.

"When we got the kids, they were really tired and they were traumatized by the hurricane," said MacCormack. "There was a lot of wind and a lot of rain and it was torrential and they knew all that and they saw it coming."

The two older children are making new friends at Coxheath Elementary School while the youngest attends a local daycare centre.

"They're adjusting quite nicely now," MacCormack said. "They've relaxed a bit more, although they miss their mom and dad. It's hard on them, but it helps that they are with their grandparents."

MacCormack said that while most of the British Virgin Islands is still without electricity, the children are able to occasionally speak with their parents via satellite phone.

'Really special'

The cleanup in the Caribbean is expected to take months.

"They're trying to help out as best they can," said MacCormack of his daughter and son-in-law, "and we are helping on our end."

He thinks his grandchildren will fly home after Christmas, so they are making the most of the time they have together.

"They're here with us," he said. "This is really special and we are getting a lot of quality time with them."