A Canadian golfer with ties to Nova Scotia is poised to make the cut at one of golf's most prestigious tournaments, the British Open, after two strong rounds of play.

Austin Connelly, 20, has dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship and sits at 1-under par for the tournament.

As of 11:15 a.m. AT, the expected cut for the tournament was 4-over par, meaning Connelly has a good chance of advancing to the third and fourth rounds of the tournament, which is being held at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Born in Texas, Connelly started playing the game at the Clare Golf and Country Club in Church Point, N.S., when he would visit grandparents during the summer.

Connelly's goal before the event was to qualify to compete on the weekend.

He got off to a great start on Thursday when he shot a 3-under 67 on Thursday, which put him a tie for sixth place.

'A little surreal'

There's a contingent in England following Connelly's progress, which includes his grandfather from Bedford and his parents who live in Texas.

Roland Deveau is also there. He's the president of Golf Canada and a member of the golf club in Clare. He said "it was a little surreal" to see the golfer he saw playing as a youngster in Digby County on the tournament's iconic scoreboard.

Golfers from around the world compete in the tournament known as "the Open Championship" in Britain, the only one of the four major PGA championships held outside the United States.

"It's a personal testament to him, he's put in so much work and it's really paid off. I can't explain how big it is him to be basically around the Top 10 heading into the weekend, it's absolutely huge," said Deveau.

He said Connelly's skill navigating the windy coastal course may have benefited from years of playing in Nova Scotia.

Deveau said it's good for the sport for people to see a Canadian player doing so well.

Playing in Europe

Unlike many golfers his age, Connelly has chosen to turn pro instead of playing college golf. This year, he's playing on European Tour events, where he's made six cuts in 12 events.

Connelly has finished in the Top 10 twice in 2017. His world ranking is now 524, up from 1,711 two years ago.

"Even though he's young, I'm not that surprised he's where he is. He is a very confident young gentleman," Deveau said Friday, from the British Open.

The tournament finishes on Sunday.