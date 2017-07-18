John Burrell flips through a stack of patches from forest fire crews from across the country, mementoes he's collected from four previous trips to help battle wildfires in Alberta, Manitoba and B.C.

Burrell was part of a crew of 21 firefighters from Nova Scotia who boarded a flight on Tuesday bound for B.C., where more wildfires — and likely more patches — await him and the others.

"It's different every time and you never know what you're going to face until you actually get there," said the New Glasgow resident.

"I haven't personally been on one where it's gone through towns and people's houses."

Fire crews from across the country have been battling the fires in B.C. that have driven about 40,000 people from their homes and communities, while another 20,000 people are on evacuation alert.

The plane departing Halifax Stanfield International Airport also included crews from Newfoundland and P.E.I.

Fire crews from around the country often exchange patches while they're working together battling wildfires. (CBC)

This marks the seventh time Mill Village resident Corey Conrad has made a trip like this.

Based on what he's seen so far from media reports and judging by the amount of support the B.C. government is requesting, Conrad said he expects the Nova Scotia crew will be working directly on the fire this trip. That likely means a lot of work with hand tools, because water is at a premium when fighting fires in the mountains.

Nova Scotia firefighters load their gear as they prepare to board a plane in Halifax to head to British Columbia to battle wildfires. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

"It's nice to be able to go help," said Conrad.

"You meet great people. It's hard work — I've always enjoyed hard work."

For Bass River resident Dean Dillman, it's the unknown of the job that appeals most to him. This is his first time going west as part of a Nova Scotia crew, but he previously spent two years on a fire crew in Alberta.

"When you show up at the beginning of the day, you never really know what you're going to get into," he said.

More help ready if needed

Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller said the Nova Scotia crew can be deployed for up to 14 days, with a day for travel on either side of the trip.

Miller said there's no word yet on whether another crew will be required after that, but if the B.C. government makes the ask, another fresh crew will be ready to go, she said.