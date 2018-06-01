Bridgewater shortlisted for $5M Smart Cities grant

Bridgewater is the only Nova Scotia community to make the short list for the federal government's Smart Cities Challenge for innovative solutions.

Federal Infrastructure Minster Amarjeet Sohi released the names of 20 communities to make the cut at a national conference of municipalities in Halifax Friday morning.

Bridgewater has applied for the $5-million prize to try to reduce "energy poverty." In its pitch, the town describes energy poverty as when a household spends more than 10 per cent of its income on energy to heat and power a home, as well as fuel needed for commuting.

The town estimates 40 per cent of its residents experience some form of energy poverty and, with energy prices on the rise, the town predicts those numbers will increase.

The town proposes reducing the effects of energy poverty in the community through implementing clean energy initiatives.

Making the short list means the town will receive $250,000 to further develop its proposal.

More than 200 communities across the country submitted ideas in three categories: $5 million, $10 million and $50 million.

Halifax applied for the $50-million prize but wasn't selected.

The only other proposal from Atlantic Canada to make the short list is a joint submission from St. Mary's First Nation and Fredericton in the $10-million category.