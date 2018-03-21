A former high school in Bridgetown, N.S., is slated for demolition, but some residents are pushing for that work to be delayed to see if the building could instead be redeveloped for use by the community.

"This is the one building that people identify with Bridgetown," said Stephen Rafferty, a former economic development officer for the town who is now retired. "It's iconic."

A new high school, which was constructed next door to the old building, opened last September. At least part of the property on which the old building sits is slated to be used for green space and outdoor recreation for the community and the new school.

The province agreed to handle the former school's demolition as part of an agreement with Annapolis County, which took over responsibility for the community after the town was dissolved April 2015.

The Bridgetown and Area Chamber of Commerce passed a motion last week supporting the idea of putting the demolition on hold for six months.

"If that building comes down, there will never be a large building like that built in the area," said chamber president Andy Kerr. "We think it deserves another shot."

Annapolis Royal as an example

Rafferty points to the redevelopment of schools in other communities as inspiration.

In Annapolis Royal, for example, part of its former high school is being transformed into about 35 condominiums, and the town's mayor says the project has exceeded his expectations.

"There's only four left for sale," said Bill MacDonald. "They sold like hotcakes."

Annapolis Royal retained the school's gymnasium for community recreational programs, and the cafeteria will be converted into the town's new library. The space above the library has been transformed into a rock-climbing space for the Valley Bouldering Association.

"So as a space, as a repurposed high school, I don't think it could be any more remarkable," said MacDonald.

Rafferty is hoping a similar type of project could take place in Bridgetown, arguing it could cost between $1 and $2 million to tear down the former high school and cart the material to a landfill.

"Instead of full demolition, I've asked about putting some of that money go toward something of benefit for the community," said Rafferty.

The new school in Bridgetown, shown here while it was being built, opened in September 2017. (Department of Education)

Both Rafferty and Kerr believe it may be possible to tear down the back section of the former school to create green space while leaving the older, front part of the building intact for redevelopment.

Timothy Habinski, the warden of Annapolis County, agrees that the former high school deserves a second look, but cautions there are many older buildings in communities across Nova Scotia and only about 10 per cent of redevelopment plans actually turn into viable projects.

And, he warns, empty buildings can grow into a liability for a community if no progress is made.

Rafferty said the community hasn't heard back about the redevelopment proposal from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, who is responsible for the demolition project. The department also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CBC News.