Bridgewater police say they're looking for a "person of interest" who was caught on a surveillance camera in the area of a suspicious fire in the town Sunday night.

Fire ripped through a wooden building on King Street in downtown Bridgewater, damaging several businesses and upstairs apartments. It took firefighters hours to put it out.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing closed-circuit television cameras in the area, Bridgewater Police Service said in a news release Friday that someone left the building just before the fire was reported.

Police are not saying much about the person, only that they were wearing dark clothing and walked northbound on King Street after leaving the building, which housed Big Daddy's Wholesale and Geeky Robar's Computer Repair.

Authorities have also confirmed the fire started in the centre of the building.

Bridgewater police are looking for witnesses, both pedestrians and those in vehicles, who were in the downtown core between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-543-2464.