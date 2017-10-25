It's been a rough week for businesses on King Street in Bridgewater, N.S.

"I'm just totally devastated," said Rennick Clattenburg, a tattoo artist at Artistic Issues Tattoo and Piercing, one of the businesses lost in a devastating fire on Sunday night.

"I haven't really been able to sleep much knowing that was my life right there and something that I can see so clear in the open from the street, and we can't even go in and get our stuff."

The fire quickly ripped through two wooden structures after it broke out around 10:30 p.m. Police say the fire is "suspicious."

An excavator started ripping through the two buildings Wednesday afternoon to begin the demolition process.

The street has been closed while fire investigators and cleanup crews do their work.

"It's been like a ghost town down here for me this week," said Dawn Whynot, co-owner of Up Til Dawn, a party supplies store on King Street.

"No matter what business you have, we are all suffering right now."

Tenants fled

Janet Barrie, the owner of Treasured Friends, a consignment clothing and giftware store, said business owners have a lot on their minds.

"We're behind police tape right now, so everybody is nervous about crossing the police tape or doing anything like that," she said.

"We've also had quite the smoke smell here at the store, so we're doing our own dealing with insurance."

In two upstairs apartment units, tenants had to flee from their residences.

Firefighters shot water on some businesses to try and save them, but caused some damage in the process.

Vernon Bent, the owner of Reliable Computer Services, said the pressure of the water broke one of the windows at his business.

"Of course, a lot of water came in," he said.

The LannaThai restaurant also received water damage and will be closed until further notice, said co-owner David Trueman in an email.

2-day cleanup

Town administrators want to get the street back open as quickly as possible.

"To have a street closure, or a partial street closure, has a real impact for those businesses," said Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell.

"Our job is to get people back downtown once it opens up and back to shopping. The buildings can come down in one day and then the cleanup will be over two days."