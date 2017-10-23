Firefighters are still on the scene of a devastating blaze in downtown Bridgewater. A row of businesses in the Nova Scotia town went up in flames late Sunday night.

Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments were brought in to battle the blaze and a section of King Street in downtown Bridgewater.

The road is closed between Dufferin and Dominion streets and the older of the town's two bridges across the Lahave River also remains closed this morning, according to Bridgewater police.

Jeff Lohnes watched the fire for two hours starting around 11 p.m. last night. He believes four or five businesses were destroyed in the blaze. The 55-year-old has lived in Bridgewater his whole life.

"You couldn't see anything because there was so much smoke and then when it finally burned through the roof it lit up like nothing I've ever seen before," he said.

"It was the worst fire I've ever seen, like those flames must have been 50 feet high."

'Start from scratch and go from there'

Some of the buildings that caught fire in Bridgewater Sunday night were still smouldering Monday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The fire started at one end of the building and kept moving down the row of buildings, said Lohnes.

The blaze comes after recent paving work on King Street, as well as improvements to a nearby park.

The mayor of Bridgewater said the fire is going to have a big economic impact on the community. David Mitchell said it is a challenge to do business in small town Nova Scotia and any disruption is hard.

"We want to make sure the businesses that can open, are able to open as quickly as possible," said Mitchell.

"Those that are destroyed, hopefully through insurance and what we can do as a town through our planning and engineering department to make sure we can get them back on track."

Despite the damage, Lohnes said people won't be disheartened.

"It will bring everyone together, I know that. We'll start from scratch and go from there," said Lohnes.

More to come.