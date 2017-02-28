The Town of Bridgewater wants to set up a modest public transit system.

The province recently gave the town $15,000 to hire a consultant to gather feedback in the town and come up with a proposal.

The consultant's report was presented Monday to Bridgewater town council.

Goal to have pilot by fall

CBCL Ltd., the consulting firm hired by the town, is recommending a 20-passenger bus running a single, 45-minute loop.

Initial capital costs would total $188,000 with an annual operating cost of $160,000.

"It's a little bit less than we had anticipated," said Mayor David Mitchell. "Our goal would be a fall pilot, or sooner."

Lots of interest in public transit

As for possible ridership, Mitchell the service appears popular based on feedback.

"Seniors definitely would be one of the larger groups using it," he said. "Lower income families who don't have access to a vehicle who are currently now taking a taxi to get to the grocery store or to a job."

During focus groups, the consultant polled participants on how likely they would be to use the service.

Seventy per cent of respondents reported that they were likely or extremely likely.

'It ticks a bunch of boxes'

The majority, 64 per cent of respondents, said they were willing to pay between $2 and $3 for a ticket.

Mitchell said the town will apply to both the federal and provincial governments for funding. He said he's expecting some good news.

"I think it ticks a whole bunch of boxes as we're trying to be a more green, sustainable province and country," he said.