Brian Wilson, the former leader of the Beach Boys, has announced three Canadian stops on his extended Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour.

"We are blown away by the reception of this tour, it's unbelievable how many people love this album," Wilson said in a news release.

"The audiences have been so fantastic and we are honoured to play for them. We never expected this reaction so we will continue to perform this album for people as long as they ask us to!"

Wilson kicked off the tour in March 2016, making a series of Canadian stops last year.

Wilson announced Tuesday an additional 42 shows across North America and Europe, including the following three Canadian stops:

Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton on Sept. 15.

Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Sept. 16.

Centre in the Square in Kitchener, Ont., on Sept. 18.

Tickets for the Halifax show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and, according to promoter Sonic Concerts, will cost between $99 and $144.50, including taxes and service fees.

Tickets for the Moncton show also go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at a cost of between $86.09 and $112.17.

It's not clear when tickets to the Kitchener show will go on sale, but according to the Centre in the Square's website, prices will range between $54.50 and $168.50.

The iconic 1960s-era Beach Boys helped create and popularize the West Coast classic rock sound with influential albums such as Pet Sounds and many hit songs, including Good Vibrations, California Girls and Wouldn't It Be Nice.