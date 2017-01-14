A Springhill, N.S., teen has landed the gig of a lifetime that will see her open up for one of her favourite musicians, Canadian country music star Brett Kissel.

Kissel is in the midst of an 18-show eastern Canada tour and is having a variety of up and coming performers open each show.

The Juno Award-winning singer launched a contest in November to find opening acts.

Chelsea Atkinson submitted a video of her playing Kissel's I Didn't Fall in Love With Your Hair.

Opening set on Jan. 26

The 16-year-old received word earlier this month that she is opening Kissel's show in Liverpool on Jan. 26.

"I was so excited because I'm such a huge fan. Opportunities like this don't come very often for me because I'm so young and I'm from such a small town, so it's really a huge opportunity for me," she said.

Atkinson learned the news from her family after she returned home after a shift at her part-time job.

Her younger sister was waiting for her at the top of a set of stairs and had a homemade sign that said, "Liverpool, here we come, Brett Kissel. Congratulations, sis!" When Atkinson turned around, her father had the documentation to prove it.

The budding country music star started singing at eight and playing guitar at 13. Self-taught, she also plays the ukulele and can play some piano.

Atkinson said she's mostly performed locally at benefit shows and variety concerts. She's played at the Anne Murray Centre, where she's met Springhill's most famous resident, Anne Murray.

20 minutes for original songs

Atkinson's songs stem from personal experiences about her life and her family.

"I'm not the kind of person that likes to write about love songs and the breakups and the makeups. I like to write a lot about personal stuff that comes from the heart," she said.

Atkinson hopes to release an album soon.

This won't be her first time seeing Kissel in concert — or meeting him. She's seen two previous shows and met him both times in meet and greets he held afterwards.

Chelsea Atkinson (right) has performed some shows at the Anne Murray Centre, the Springhill, N.S., museum honouring the town's most famous songbird, Anne Murray (left). (Chelsea Atkinson/Facebook)

Kissel's down-to-earth nature is just one reason she's a fan. She also loves his heartfelt songs and the way he interacts with the audience during his shows.

For the Liverpool show, Atkinson will have 20 minutes to perform original material and she thinks that will give her enough time to perform five songs.

Kissel is also playing shows in Nova Scotia in Windsor, New Glasgow and Port Hawkesbury.

When the contest was announced, Kissel asked for artists to submit a video of them playing a song and explain why they wanted to open for him.