Breton Ability Centre expansion to train clients for independent living

Sheri Smith says her first day working at Breton Ability Centre's new café was "awesome."

The facility serves people with intellectual and mental disabilities, housing 96 people on site and another 12 in its community homes.

Smith, 45, has been living at the centre for three years and is looking forward to her new job.

"Just doing special stuff, on my best behaviour, being on time at work, and getting paid. That's a good thing," she said Thursday during the grand opening of the centre's expanded and renovated Learning and Employment Centre, which sits behind the residence.

Focus on skills training

The $200,000 project involved building a two-storey addition on the existing structure.

"We had an older building that we had to work with that was very cramped, and we couldn't provide the services that we wanted to for the population that we serve here," said CEO Millie Colbourne.

Along with the café, the new space houses a clothing boutique selling donated items, classrooms, a computer lab and a woodworking shop. It also has a training apartment where residents can practise the skills they'll need to live independently in their own homes some day, such as cooking, cleaning and doing laundry.

"I think the big thing for me is that we are able to help people prepare to live in the community," Colbourne said. "We know that is the government direction, and we want to make sure they are as successful as they can be when they do move to the community."

Keen client

In the new classroom space, participants will learn about hygiene, social communication and money management. They'll then transfer those skills to tasks within the centre.

Melissa Banks is keen to learn.

"Working on stuff that I need to work on, like social skills, because, you know, some people struggle with a lot of social skills, and that's one of my problems too. So I'm looking forward to it."

Banks has also just started working at the café, where's she's excited to meet new people.

She moved to the centre last August, but her goal is to live in the community.