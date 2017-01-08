Aaliyah Desmond dreamed of being a veterinarian and loved riding horses, singing and skating.

Aaliyah Desmond loved spending time with her cousins, her obituary says. (C.L. Curry Funeral Home)

The 10-year-old "had the most beautiful smile and would light up any room as soon as she entered it," according to her obituary.

She died alongside her mother Shanna Desmond and grandmother Brenda Desmond in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Jan. 3. Aaliyah's father, Lionel Desmond, is believed to have shot them before taking his own life in their home.

Like her granddaughter, Brenda Desmond had a big smile and was known for her warmth. She won people over with her sense of humour and had many friends who knew her as a dedicated bingo player.

Funerals Wednesday and Thursday

Brenda and Lionel Desmond will be remembered Wednesday morning at a mass at St. Peter's Church in Tracadie.

A feast and auction will follow in the nearby Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw First Nation.

A funeral service will be held for Aaliyah and Shanna Desmond, at Monsignor Donnelly Hall in Tracadie on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The federal government is paying for all four services. The minister of Veterans Affairs, Kent Hehr, phoned family members Saturday.

Shanna Desmond loved travelling, singing and dancing. (C. L. Curry Funeral Services)

Shanna Desmond's obituary describes her as a "completely loving, caring and honest person" who loved to travel and delighted in singing and dancing.

A registered nurse, Desmond graduated from cosmetology school in Halifax before completing her bachelor of nursing at St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish.

Family members have said Lionel Desmond, a retired corporal who did two tours in Afghanistan, had a long struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. His obituary says the 33-year-old "succumbed to the tortures of PTSD" and "will be remembered as an amazing son, brother, father, husband, nephew, cousin and grandson."

Brenda and Lionel Desmond will be buried in Lincolnville at a later date. Shanna and Aaliyah Desmond will be interred in the Sunnyview Cemetery.