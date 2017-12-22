Halifax police have charged a man for a Grinch-like series of thefts in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Police said a 33-year-old Dartmouth man faces 32 charges related to 10 break-ins between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14.

The items were stolen from cars and residences, and include guns, electronics, computers, televisions, jewelry, credit cards, keys and money.

Seven of the incidents happened in the Highfield Park area of Dartmouth, and three happened on Halifax's Tower Road.

The charges against the man include:

Eight counts of breaking and entering

Nine counts of possession of stolen goods

Two counts each of possession of break-in tools and failure to appear

The man also faces 11 charges related to firearms and resisting arrest.

Halifax Regional Police Insp. Dean Simmonds said HRP and RCMP have been monitoring crime trends throughout the city and the number of incidents this holiday season is not unusual when compared to the same time last year.

"This is a busy time of year. When you're out shopping, not to leave items within your vehicle, lock your vehicle," said Simmonds. He also suggested residents be cautious about displaying valuable items within their homes.

"Just take those safety precautions, understanding that there's individuals that want to take advantage of opportunity."

Insp. Dean Simmonds is Halifax Regional Police's divisional commander for the central area. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Simmonds said investigators are still working to solve a separate rash of break-ins that were not traced to the Dartmouth suspect.

"They're still working diligently on a number of files," Simmonds said.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 19, police said there were eight other break-ins in Halifax's downtown and south end. Two of those investigations are still open, and six were concluded without charge but could be reopened if police get new information.

Police are also actively investigating four break-ins in the north end of Halifax, mostly into homes. Those happened between Nov. 30 and Dec. 19. Investigators concluded three more investigations in the north end due to lack of evidence.

In each case, the perpetrator got in by forcing a door or window.