Companies behind breached system handle most N.S. permits and licences

The two companies at the centre of a serious breach of provincial government information are also responsible for the computer system that handles most requests for permits and licences in Nova Scotia.

According to information on one of the company's web pages, that includes permits or licences issued by:

Service Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Business Registry.

The Department of Environment.

The Department of Labour.

The Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries.

Unisys and CSDC Systems are currently helping the province determine how Nova Scotia's access-to-information portal was vulnerable to an unauthorized entry. A 19-year-old man has been charged after someone downloaded more than 7,000 documents containing personal information, some of which the province deemed "highly sensitive".

The province's chief information officer, Sandra Cascadden, told CBC News the system that deals with FOIPOP requests, known as AMANDA 7, is different from the others (AMANDA 6) and that those other systems are safe.

"Because AMANDA 7 was hosted outside of our data centre, in another data centre, in a Unisys data centre, we don't have the same line of sight to what is happening on that application," she said.

Heightened alert monitoring

Cascadden said the province has greater control over the in-house system.

"We manage things like the firewall, the network and things like that," she said. "We can see directly if there is activity on those systems which is suspicious so we see it, we see it immediately."

She said officials in her department are keeping a close eye on that system to ensure there is no suspicious activity.

"My cyber-team is on heightened alert monitoring out AMANDA 6 environments."