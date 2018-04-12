Police refute claim it asked province to keep a lid on information breach

A Halifax police superintendent has seriously undermined the province's defence for not immediately warning thousands of Nova Scotians that their personal information had been stolen.

Senior bureaucrats, as well as Minister of Internal Services Patricia Arab, told reporters early Wednesday afternoon the province held off on going public for six days at the request of police who were concerned the warning would impede their investigation into the matter.

"Honestly we wanted the person responsible for this to not know that we knew this had happened," Arab said. "We needed to let Halifax regional [police] do their job and couldn't compromise the nature of their investigation."

Police say otherwise

Arab refined that answer when questioned by reporters later.

"It wasn't a direct order; it was, sorry, I can't think of the word. They, yeah, it would help them. The longer we could hold off, the better it would be for them to move forward on their investigation. And we didn't want to do anything to impede that investigation because it was critical in the containment process of our protocol process," Arab said.

Nova Scotia's Minister of Internal Services Patricia Arab was not available to respond Wednesday evening. (CBC)

But at a mid-afternoon news conference, Supt. Jim Perrin told reporters a different story.

Responding to whether police asked the province to refrain from informing the public, Perrin said "No, no, we were first contacted by the province on the weekend. My division took this file over later on the weekend and thankfully it went fairly quickly and we laid the charge."

Asked whether the province letting people know immediately would have compromised the investigation, Perrin was noncommittal.

"It's hard to say. But there was no conversation between us and the province about holding off and not telling anybody."

Damage control

Neither Arab nor Premier Stephen McNeil were available to respond to the discrepancy on Wednesday evening.

The deputy minister of Internal Services, Jeff Conrad, did contact CBC News to try to clarify the discussions between police and provincial authorities.

"They did not advise us that we could not say anything but they were giving us, you know, thoughts and ongoing conversations between the investigator and our person on how best to get to a successful outcomes in terms of the investigation," Conrad said.

PC MLA Chris d'Entremont interprets the discrepancy simply as the province's attempt to dodge an embarrassing issue.

"The police has already said that they didn't tell them to put a lid on it. It wouldn't have impeded their investigation so they did it for political reasons and the political reasons are they didn't want to face it while the House was in session," d'Entremont said.

The spring sitting is expected to wrap up, at the latest, early next week.