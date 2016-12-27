A 59-year-old woman is dead after a Boxing Day house fire in Sydney, N.S., say Cape Breton Regional Police.

Police said a man in his 50s was also in the house at the time of the fire but escaped with minor injuries. The fire happened on Broadway Street in the Whitney Pier neighbourhood. A neighbour told CBC News she saw smoke around 9:30 p.m.

The woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police say both people are from the Sydney area and they know each other.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.