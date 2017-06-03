Nova Scotia boxer Custio Clayton's planned title fight in Montreal tonight was to be the biggest of his career, but it's not going ahead.

The 29-year-old welterweight's opponent, Oscar Cortez of Mexico, didn't make weight at the Friday night weigh in, instead coming in 25 pounds over the 147-pound limit.

Clayton was supposed to fight for the WBC Continental Americas welterweight title and an International Boxing Federation regional title at the Bell Centre.

"He's disappointed about that because he did everything we asked him to do to be prepared for the best challenge and at the end, he did all of the preparation for nothing," said Douggy Bernache, Clayton's manager.

Replacement fight in the works

He said Clayton wasn't available for an interview.

Bernache said July 22 is now being looked at as a replacement date for the fight and he said he received confirmation from both WBC and IBF the titles would be reserved for Clayton.

Clayton's especially unhappy that a group of 40 people came from Nova Scotia to see the fight won't get to see him in the ring, Bernache said.

"He's very, very mad about that," he said.

Custio Clayton (right) is shown after losing a controversial decision at the 2012 Olympics in London. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Raised in North Preston, Clayton learned how to box at a boxing club in Dartmouth operated by his uncle.

The father of four has won all 11 of his pro fights and now boxes out of Montreal where he's in the final months of a three-year contract with Groupe Yvon Michel.

Clayton was a six-time Canadian amateur champion and fought for Canada at the 2012 Olympics in London. He won his first two fights but then lost a controversial decision to a British fighter, a defeat that denied him the chance to fight for a medal.