The president of Lacrosse Nova Scotia says she's worried about where the box lacrosse clubs in the Halifax area will practise and play games next spring.

"We are not certain what rinks we are going to have access to," said Donna Goguen. "If we don't have facilities, we're going to have big problems."

The season for box lacrosse runs from April to July. Teams rely on a handful of rinks that remove their ice right after the traditional hockey season wraps up. But three of the four arenas that the Halifax Regional Municipality plans to close have traditionally been used by lacrosse players.

The rinks will be replaced by a new four-pad complex in Dartmouth.

But Goguen says it is not clear how much time lacrosse leagues will be able to book at the new facility. Her experience with the other four-pad facility in Bedford does not give her a lot of confidence.

"There were years that we were not given any floor time in that facility," said Goguen. "They don't even take their ice out until June."

Making a mark

Goguen says Nova Scotia lacrosse teams are starting to make their mark at national championships, and scouts from American colleges have visited, looking for female players in particular for their field lacrosse teams.

But those gains are in jeopardy without reliable access to facilities, she says.

The issue was discussed Tuesday by Halifax Regional Council. Coun. Steve Craig asked for a report on the state of the region's indoor and outdoor lacrosse facilities.

"This is a sport-specific requirement that I do believe the time has come to take a really serious look at," said Craig.

Craig says he expects the report will be ready in time for the next round of city budget talks.