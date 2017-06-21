A body has been found in Cape Breton's Mira River, but police have not said if it is that of a recreational fisherman who fell overboard from his boat on June 5.

Cape Breton Regional Police said a passerby found a man's body around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the church in Albert Bridge.

Earlier this month, Murray Reid, 56, fell overboard while fishing. A 14-day search by the police, ground search and rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard failed to find the Albert Bridge man.

Police said Wednesday the body will be sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death and the man's identity.

They said they do not suspect foul play.