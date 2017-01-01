The body of a male was found Sunday morning in Sydney Mines, N.S., while police were conducting a search for a missing teen.

Police say the Cape Breton Regional Police Dive team was doing a shoreline search near Pitt Street when they made the discovery.

The name of the deceased male is being withheld until his family is notified.

Police anticipate the body will be taken to Dartmouth on Monday for a forensic autopsy.

The Cape Breton Regional Police Service's forensic identification unit and major crime unit is investigating.

At the time the body was found, police had been looking for 15-year-old Kobe Clarence Pink. Police would not say if the body was Pink's.

Pink was last seen on Dec. 28 around 10 p.m. in Sydney Mines.