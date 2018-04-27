Cleanup of Boat Harbour contaminated site will get more thorough environmental assessment

The Nova Scotia government will require a far more thorough environmental assessment for the cleanup of Boat Harbour, the Pictou County pulp mill wastewater lagoon that is the province's largest contaminated site.

Environment Minister Iain Rankin made the announcement Friday morning.

Class 2 environmental assessments typically take 275 days, compared to the 50-day review period for Class 1 assessments.

The announcement comes as Northern Pulp works on a design for a replacement treatment facility for its effluent. That project requires a Class 1 assessment, a process that is much shorter than a Class 2 assessment.

The government has committed, through legislation, to closing Boat Harbour by January 2020. The move requires a new treatment site for the Pictou County pulp mill's waste.

Both Tim Houston, the PC MLA for Pictou East, and interim PC Leader Karla MacFarlane have asked the province for a much lengthier environmental review of the proposal to discharge treated effluent from the mill directly into the Northumberland Strait.

While cleanup costs have been pegged at more than $130 million, the cost of a new treatment facility remains unknown.