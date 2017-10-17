It was supposed to be a date Sunday night on the Halifax waterfront. Instead, police say it turned into a robbery, a hit-and-run and an attempted murder, leading to charges against four people.

Halifax Regional Police said Tuesday that a 22-year-old man from Hammonds Plains went to the Bishop's Landing area of the waterfront, intending to meet a woman he was dating.

While he was sitting in his car, police said, he was robbed by two men he didn't know. He said one had a knife, the other had a gun.

The assailants took off, but police said the driver gave chase in his car along the boardwalk, hitting one of the robbers before fleeing in his vehicle.

Police said they subsequently arrested the driver, and have charged him with attempted murder, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Monday night, police also arrested a 19-year-old Dartmouth man, who they believe is the one struck by the car. He had been taken to hospital after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries. He's now facing charges of robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and breach of probation.

Police have also charged a 19-year-old Dartmouth woman with robbery. She was not at the scene, but police allege she's the one who lured the driver to the waterfront.

A 22-year-old Dartmouth man has also been arrested and charged with robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and four counts of breach of a recognizance.

All are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Halifax provincial court.