The Board Room Game Cafe in Bedford, N.S., was full of people wandering around Sunday, making bids on games old and new at its third annual auction.

There are about 500 games up for auction. Operations manager John-Paul Decosse anticipates some of the more popular items up for grabs will be games like Settlers of Catan, Carcassonne and vintage games from the 1970s to the 1990s.

"We released a list last week of all the games that were going to be in the auction today, but I think for a lot of people, myself included, it's hard to tell what you really want to get your hands on until you physically see it," said Decosse.

This year marks the first time the board game auction is being held in Bedford. Decosse said that means more space for games and places for people to sit and have a drink after they've won.

'Social dessert'

He said board games are becoming more popular, especially the ones coming from Europe focusing on interaction, but don't take a long time to play.

"A game like Settlers of Catan where we're trading cards and there's negotiation and there's the rolling dice ... it's all over in under an hour," he said.

"You can get your friends together, you can have some drinks, you still have that time for socialization, but you have this extra thing — this social dessert that pops up to add a bit of a punctuation to the experience."