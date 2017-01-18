The civilian board that's supposed to provide oversight of police in Halifax isn't able to do its job and needs to change, say two former board members.

Mike Moreash and Fred Hornsberger outlined their concerns in an unsolicited governance review of the Board of Police Commissioners, which they submitted to the board in September.

The board is supposed to provide civilian oversight of the Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP in the Halifax district.

The board keeps watch over and approves police policies, approves the policing budget, advises the force on policing issues and acts as a communication link between the public and the police.

"The fact that the police commission is unknown to much of the public is a sign of its failure," Moreash told CBC's Information Morning.

"The board at this point doesn't even have an email address or an interactive web page."

Citizens have an option, but they don't know it

The recent controversy over police street checks is one instance where more knowledge about the board would have been helpful, said Moreash.

The Halifax Regional Police was criticized when its own statistics showed that black people are three times more likely to be street checked by police.

The chair of the board says that a process is underway to clarify the board's role and what resources it needs in order to do its work. (Robert Short/CBC)

"The public needs to have some kind of mechanism to be able to express their concerns more directly," said Moreash.

"It needs to be able to understand that it has an option of speaking with the police commission."

'It doesn't have the tools to work with'

Honsberger said under the Police Act, the chief of police is expected to answer to the board, not municipal council. But he said that hasn't always been the case.

"[The board] doesn't have the tools to work with. The board has to have clarity on its role and then it has to have agreement regarding its obligations and it has to be resourced, in terms of time ... and people," said Honsberger, who served on the board for three years.

He said the board could use a part-time or full-time staffer to help with its work. There also needs to be greater time commitment from board members, he said. Members can put in anywhere between 20 and 50 hours of work a month.

Honsberger said he would like people to stay on the board for at least six years.

Halifax Deputy Mayor Steve Craig is also chair of the Board of Police Commissioners. (CBC)

Steve Craig, board chair and Halifax's deputy mayor, agreed the board's role should be better defined. In December, Craig made a motion at regional council to have the board's role examined.

A legal team is looking at exactly what the board can do and what resources it should have. Its report should be completed by March.

"We're looking at ourselves to see if we are fulfilling our obligations to the council, to citizens, to the province," said Craig.

"We are going to make changes as we go forward to make sure that we do that."