A house in north-end Halifax has been damaged after a Bluewave Energy fuel truck rolled into it on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told CBC News the truck rolled backward about 150 metres down a steep hill, hit a parked red car and then the front of the house, causing damage to the home's front steps and railing.

Halifax Regional Police said no one inside the house was injured.

It's unclear how much damage the house sustained beyond the front steps and railing. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

It isn't clear how much damage the rest of the house sustained. In addition to the parked red car, at least one other car was damaged in the incident.

Police have taped off the area.