A controversial mixed-use condo development slated for the site of the Bluenose Inn along the Bedford Highway was approved by North West community council Monday night.

The building will have up to 102 residential units and 7,000 square feet of commercial space and a staggered roof line with a maximum height of eight storeys.

The decision to approve the building is being panned by people who live in the buildings behind the site.

"It changes your community. It adds a lot more traffic to the area which is being compromised already," said Elaine Godin, vice president of the condominium corporation at 94 Bedros Lane, in an interview after Monday's council meeting.

"We live in an area that has a feeling of neighbourhood. It's a feeling of community and safety and we would like to keep with that original vision."

Pending regional council approval, this is what the eight-storey building would look like at the site at 636 Bedford Highway. (Paul Skerry Associates Ltd.)

Godin estimated about 100 people showed up to the meeting.

"We are concerned about a tragedy happening with the extra traffic going on. There's a school site in the area and now they've added an extra access point where people are turning in to pick up their kids at school," she said.

A staff report presented to council Monday evening indicated that a traffic impact study had determined no upgrades were needed to the road network.

View planes may also be compromised with this development, Godin said. In past meetings, a number of condo owners said their property values would decrease if their view of the Bedford Basin is hindered by the building.

A previous version of the building, with a maximum height of nine storeys, was rejected by community council in June 2016. The staff report presented Monday indicated that the portions of the building that were removed in the reduction resulted in "...minimal impacts on views from developments on Bedros Lane."

"Staff has reviewed the images and...are of the opinion that the proposed massing and scale of buildings is appropriate for the site," states the report.

​Although North West Community Council voted in favour of the development, Halifax regional council will still need to give final approval before construction can begin.