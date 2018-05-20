Skip to Main Content
Blue Nose Marathon runners will have to cross uphill finish line

Notifications

Live

Blue Nose Marathon runners will have to cross uphill finish line

The most gruelling race at the Blue Nose Marathon will take runners on a 42.2-kilometre trek through Halifax and Dartmouth.

8 a.m. start time for 42.2-kilometre race

CBC News ·
Thousands of runners will be setting off this morning to tackle the Blue Nose Marathon. Join them at the finish line alongside those running the half marathon, 15K and 10K races. 0:00

The most gruelling race at the Blue Nose Marathon will take runners on a 42.2-kilometre trek through Halifax and Dartmouth. Making matters worse, runners will be running uphill as they cross the finish line.

About 320 people competed in the race last year.

The marathon will start at 8 a.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us