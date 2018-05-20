Live
Blue Nose Marathon runners will have to cross uphill finish line
8 a.m. start time for 42.2-kilometre race
The most gruelling race at the Blue Nose Marathon will take runners on a 42.2-kilometre trek through Halifax and Dartmouth. Making matters worse, runners will be running uphill as they cross the finish line.
About 320 people competed in the race last year.
The marathon will start at 8 a.m.