More than 3,000 expected to lace up for Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run

The shortest race at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax may also be one of the most enjoyable to watch.

The Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run attracts runners 15 and under as well as adults with kids in strollers and baby joggers.

Last year, 3,500 young people participated and organizers are expecting at least 3,000 this year.

The two-kilometre race begins at 11 a.m., while the four-kilometre race starts at 11:20 a.m.