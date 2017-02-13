A powerful blizzard has Nova Scotia at a standstill. Schools, businesses, offices, transit services and some health care services have shut down.

The high winds and snow started just after midnight, leading to whiteout conditions. The storm is predicted to intensify as the day goes on, according to Environment Canada.

Some hospitals have cancelled elective surgeries and outpatient services. The storm has also knocked out electricity to Nova Scotia Power customers, most of those outages are in the southwestern parts of the province. The utility estimates power in that area will be restored by 9 p.m.

The storm's opening act quickly made driving difficult. In Halifax, snow removal crews are working to keep the main traffic arteries clear.

Heavy snowfall expected

Some areas of the province could get as much as 70 centimetres of snow with winds reaching gusts of 110 km/h. The western portion of the province could see that 40 to 70 centimetres.

Motorists are being told to stay off the roads today as blowing snow has reduced visibility. (Craig Paisly/CBC)

Environment Canada says the rest of the province, including Cape Breton, could see 30 to 50 centimetres. All that snow should be on the ground by Tuesday morning.

The weather agency has put in place a blizzard warning for the entire province. Several costal areas also have storm surge warnings, where high tide combined with high winds could cause localized flooding.

Strong winds will create extensive drifting and blowing snow, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

Stay off the roads

Paula Yeates was out of breath walking to work at a Halifax hospital Monday morning. Despite the conditions, she's staying positive.

"It's been fun actually," she said, "There's some drifts, the snow is about thigh-high. But for the most part, I have to compliment the city on doing a pretty good cleanup job so far."

People headed to work at a Halifax hospital say they're lucky to live close by. It still took them twice as long to make the trek through the wind and snow. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Both Environment Canada and police in the region have said travel is not recommended during the storm. The province's transportation department has also warned motorists to stay off the roads.

Halifax Transit announced Sunday night it would not have buses on the roads Monday. Ferries will stay tied up at the docks.

The police and Nova Scotia's transportation department are warning people to stay off the roads today as whiteout conditions persist. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"The decision was made that we should give people enough notice so that they can plan that transit service will would not be in operation tomorrow," said spokeswoman Tiffany Chase on Sunday.

"Also, we wanted to avoid the situation of stranding people at work or at school if we were not able to offer this service in the afternoon."

Numerous flights into and out of the region have been cancelled.

Marine Atlantic says ferry service won't run this morning. The ferry is expected to start up again at 11:45 p.m tonight.