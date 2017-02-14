Strong winds and snow persisted across large parts of the province Tuesday and some regions continued to be battered by a massive blizzard, prompting a second day of widespread cancellations.

Schools across Nova Scotia remain closed. Malls and many businesses are either closed or have delayed opening until noon.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Amherst and the New Brunswick border was closed, reopening at 5:30 a.m. The Department of Transportation reports some roads in the Annapolis Valley and Cumberland County are impassable.

Halifax Transit has announced it won't return buses to the road until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Ferry service is set to resume at 7 a.m.

Flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport are either cancelled or delayed until mid-morning.

Anne Banfield of Dartmouth worked on digging out her car Tuesday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

Snow this morning will taper to flurries ending this morning in the Halifax area, says Environment Canada. But blowing snow conditions will continue into this afternoon with winds gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will remain steady near –4 C.

Blizzard persists in northern areas, Cape Breton

In the southwest, it's mainly cloudy with blowing snow in exposed areas. Winds gusting up to 70 km/h will diminish early this afternoon. Temperatures will stay at about -4 C.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect in Cumberland County and the Cobequid Pass. Wind speeds of up to 80 km/h will result in frequent whiteout conditions. Temperatures will be about –6 C.

Cape Breton will also be in the grip of the blizzard until this afternoon as snow, at times heavy, turns to flurries this afternoon with temperatures steady at –4 C.

Sidewalk plows were making their way through mountains of snow Tuesday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

Both regions will get another 10 to 15 centimetres before the storm moves out.

About 45 centimetres of snow had fallen on Cape Breton by 3 a.m., Environment Canada said.

Police asking people to stay home

Winds were still gusting to 80 km/h this morning, causing blowing and drifting snow throughout the island. Police on the Island were asking people to stay home.

The Canso Causeway is open, but much of the Island's transportation is shut down:

Strait Area Transit and Transit Cape Breton are not running, with both saying they will reassess midday.

Two arrivals and four departures have been cancelled at Sydney's McCurdy Airport.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland until at least 11:45 p.m.

The road between Cape North and Pleasant Bay is closed.

Snowblowers were out in full force Tuesday morning as the blizzard abated in some areas of Nova Scotia. (Robert Short/CBC)

Roy MacDonald, area manager with the Transportation Department for Cape Breton, said they kept all of their roughly 30 pieces of snow-clearing equipment on the roads Monday night. Crews were on highways all night, but visibility remains poor, he said.

The crews will work on local roads and residential streets, but MacDonald told CBC News it would be best if people hunkered down and waited out the day.

Power crews working in extreme weather

About 5,300 Nova Scotia Power customers had no electricity Tuesday morning, with the majority of outages — 2,679 — in Bridgewater.

The power company said it restored power to more than 48,000 customers overnight, working in extreme weather conditions with poor visibility and road conditions.

The blizzard was still raging in Sydney on Tuesday morning. (Nicole MacLennan/CBC)

"We are estimating power restoration of the majority of our customers by the end of day Tuesday," spokesman Steve Pothier said Tuesday morning.

NSP spokeswoman Sasha Irving said about 1,300 customers were without power in Cape Breton shortly after 7 a.m., most of those in the Ingonish area. She said the system held up relatively well because the snow was not wet and heavy.